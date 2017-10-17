Family, Friends, Fellow Service Members Remember Trainee Who Died in Fort Jackson Accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Family and friends packed Fort Jackson’s Main Post Chapel Tuesday, remembering Timothy Ashcraft of Ohio and Ethan Shrader of Tennessee.

“When a tragedy like this happens, it really saddens all of us. We are sad at the loss of Ethan Shrader and Tim Ashcraft, their potential as soldiers and defenders of our country,” said

Lieutenant Colonel Jason Pieri, the trainee’s battalion commander.

Though they mourn, members of their Echo Company remember the 18 and 19-year-olds as young men who committed to something bigger than themselves.

“He had a great work ethic, he was a very hard worker and never gave up. Shrader and I did PT (physical training) next to each and every morning. Seeing him work as hard as he did pushed me to do the same. Every day, he gave it all he had,” said Private Daren Sikes.

“On October 6th, we lost more than a platoon member, we lost more than a battle buddy. We lost a dear friend and we will never forget you Tim. I’m sorry we can’t go back home together,” Private Jarret Honner who began his journey to Fort Jackson in Cincinnati.

The impact of the loss is felt throughout their battalion but their commander says his trainees will get through this dark hour.

“As an American soldier, it’s okay to be nervous, it’s okay to be scared, but we have to go forward. We talked to them already earlier this week, they have to go forward too. These kinds of things happen in combat, unfortunately, this happened here at Fort Jackson but they have to go forward,” Pieri said.

Pieri said he plans to keep their legacy alive by honoring them at the what would have been their trainee graduation in November and immortalizing their name in bricks on base.

Six additional members were injured in the October 6th accident, all but one have been released. According to Palmetto Health, Private Emmett Foreman remains in the hospital in fair condition. Fort Jackson officials said the safety investigation into the accident is ongoing.