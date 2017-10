After first loss, Clemson reminded no team’s “unbeatable”

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Clemson’s program has only lost three games in total since the start of the 2015 season. Their most recent defeat was hung on their record Friday night, a surprise to many across college football, falling to Syracuse 27-24.

As the Tigers enter their bye week, they discuss what Dabo Swinney’s told them in the aftermath of week seven, the mentality around the program, and how they can grow from defeat.