Giant 75 Ton Sand-Sculpture A Tradition At The State Fair

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Sandcastles are something many of us remember making as kids, but for a couple at the State Fair, it has become a 30-year hobby.

“I’ve never even seen anything like this before, this is crazy,” Taylor Winter said, as this is her first time at the South Carolina State Fair.

For some people, it is something new, but for others, it has been a tradition at the fair for at least 23-years.

“Every year I come to watch it and try to figure out the theme here,” Danny Howard said, a frequent fair goer.

“As we go it evolves, changes every day,” Brandi Glenn said, of her and her husbands’ creation. “So you’ll see something one day and then come in the next day and there’ll be something completely new added to it.” Brandi Glenn said.

People have come to the great big sand sculpture at the State fair to marvel at the detail in every single grain of sand put perfectly in place by Greg and Brandi Glenn, a couple from California.

“And the awe, because a lot of people don’t believe anything we do. People really love the eyeballs. You really have to get the eyes right. And there’s something to that. I mean they have to be even, the reflections are really important. People will walk up and go OH, look at the eyes,” Glenn said.

“The details are crazy, like the eyes. That’s insane,” Winter said in awe.

Every year the couple tackles a new theme and a new challenge. This 75-tons worth of sand began taking shape on the first day of the fair and won’t be completed until Thursday.

“I like the story behind it, because it’s something new, it’s something we’ve never done. For me that’s the exciting part because we’re going into territory we don’t normally do,” Glenn said.

This year, there’s some mystery behind it with some creatures and meaning hidden in the philosophy.

“People come back and go oh my god I never saw that before, or that kind of thing,” Glenn said.

“It’s sort of like finding the prize at the end of the crackerjack box. It’s towards the end, you have to find out where it is,” Howard said.

It is something many of us would not have the patience to build in the first place.

“No, especially not with my wife,” Howard laughed.