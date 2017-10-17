Hurricane Ophelia

Hurricane Ophelia is a very unusual storm. For starters, it was the farthest east (26.6°W) an Atlantic major hurricane has existed on record. I was the farthest north (35.9°N) an Atlantic major hurricane has existed this late in the calendar year since 1939. And it has taken a direct path toward Ireland.

For a complete analysis of what makes Ophelia so unusual, check out this article.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-ex-hurricane-ophelia-took-a-wrong-turn-toward-ireland-and-britain-mdash-and-carried-all-that-dust/