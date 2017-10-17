Lil’ Kim to headline Famously Hot SC Pride celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In its 28th year, Famously Hot SC Pride is hosting a two-day parade and festival, with double-platinum and Billboard #1 rapper Lil’ Kim headlining.

Organizers said on Friday, October 20, a parade, dubbed “Light Up the Night”, will run down Main Street from Richland Street to Lady Street starting at 7 p.m. A street dance at Lady and Main will follow, with music DJed by RuPaul’s Drag Race performer Mimi Imfurst. Lil’ Kim will give a free concert at the end of the night.

“It’s our biggest festival ever,” said Jeff March, president of SC Pride. “Our entire volunteer staff has worked really hard to bring this event to life, and we’re excited to shed light onto the cultural aspects of LGBT life, as well as give a stage to important issues.”

On Saturday, October 21, March said the festivities kick off at noon with a full schedule of performers, speakers and more. Headlining the day is Grammy-winning artist Jody Watley, who’s known for hit singles like, “Real Love,” “Don’t You Want Me” and “Looking for a New Love.” Australian singer Betty Who is also performing. Who is known in America for singles, “Somebody Loves You,” “All of You” and “I Love You Always Forever.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race will hit the stage later that day, with the organization’s largest lineup yet.

Speakers will address LGBT equality, transgender rights and other issues.

An after party will take place at Main Street Public House starting at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Last year, SC Pride said the event brought more than 55,000 people to Main Street.