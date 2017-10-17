Merry Go Round Time at the State Fair with ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia is hitting the Midway at the South Carolina State Fair each weeknight at 6pm.

There are a lot of rides, food and fun to be had at the fair. Our own Josh Berry and Dave Aiken took time out to enjoy one of the rides on the Midway, the ‘Double Decker Carousel, looks like they had a good time.

According to SC State Fair Officials, The following is Ticket information and admission information:

Tickets

During Fair: $10

Military: Free

(For all active and retired military and their families. ID required.)

0-5 yrs old: Free

Senior – Age 55+: $7 (at fairgrounds)