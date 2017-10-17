Original art and warm hearts at an annual event

The 6th Annual Transitions Art Show promises to be the best yet

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–For the sixth year, Transitions Homeless Center is hosting their Annual Reconstructing Home Art Show and Auction. According to Vice President of Advancement Elizabeth Igleheart, “it is a unique event, which showcases art done by Transitions Clients.”

Client artists will be on-hand to talk with guests about their art and to put a face to the issue of homelessness. “I try to put my heart into each piece, thinking of who may be enjoying it wherever it ends up hanging,” said Connie, one artist who recently was able to become self-sufficient due to the support and services provided at Transitions.

Available is also available for purchase, there is an impressive list of items to be auctioned and raffled, including a fully equipped Big Green Egg, a catered dinner for eight, a football signed by USC Football Coach Will Muschamp, dinner and a tour of Main Street with Mayor Steve Benjamin, a guitar signed by Rascal Flatts, and mountain and beach house packages. This year, even those who cannot attend the event will be able to use their cell phones to bid on items by simply registering on HERE.

Transitions opened on June 15, 2011. Since opening, Transitions has helped more than 1,745 clients’ transition back into the local community and into permanent housing. Having a place to stay warm and safe while working to get their life back on track is vital to helping people transition from homelessness to independence and stability. Transitions is not a traditional shelter, so its 260 homeless clients are able to stay for the length of time they need to address their physical and mental health issues. Transitions is home to the first Homeless Court in South Carolina, where each month, approximately eight cases are heard. The Day Center offers homeless individuals access to daily showers, laundry facilities and bathrooms. Transitions volunteers and partners serve

more than 244,000 meals per year.

You can find more information about the October 26 event HERE.