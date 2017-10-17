President Declares Disaster for SC after Hurricane Irma

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President Donald Trump has declared disaster for the State of South Carolina, and ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in 16 counties affected by Hurricane Irma.
FEMA funds are available to reimburse local governments and state agencies, some non-profits and electric co-ops, but not individual residents, according to the disaster declaration.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster formally requested a Disaster Declaration back on September 28th.

Share

Related

SC Emergency Management Urges Residents to Be Awar...
Chief Meteorologist John Farley on Hurricane Irma&...
Hurricane Irma, SC Impact By The Numbers
Emergency Shelters to Open in South Carolina

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android