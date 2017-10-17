President Declares Disaster for SC after Hurricane Irma

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President Donald Trump has declared disaster for the State of South Carolina, and ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in 16 counties affected by Hurricane Irma.

FEMA funds are available to reimburse local governments and state agencies, some non-profits and electric co-ops, but not individual residents, according to the disaster declaration.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster formally requested a Disaster Declaration back on September 28th.