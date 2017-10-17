REPORT: PJ Dozier in talks with NBA team

Former Gamecock PJ Dozier is reportedly in talks with another NBA team after getting cut by the Dallas Mavericks last week.

According to Royce Young of ESPN.com, the Thunder are in talks with PJ Dozier on a two-way contract, allowing the former Spring Valley Star turned Gamecock to go back and forth between Oklahoma City and the Thunder’s G-League affiliate.

After entering the Draft in June, the 6-6 guard was not selected. He then played with the Lakers for a brief time during summer league, and signed a partially guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks before being waived by the franchise.

Dozier was the best recruiting commit under Frank Martin, coming out of Spring Valley.