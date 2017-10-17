REPORT: PJ Dozier in talks with NBA team

Mike Gillespie

Former Gamecock PJ Dozier is reportedly in talks with another NBA team after getting cut by the Dallas Mavericks last week.

According to Royce Young of ESPN.com, the Thunder are in talks with PJ Dozier on a two-way contract, allowing the former Spring Valley Star turned Gamecock to go back and forth between Oklahoma City and the Thunder’s G-League affiliate.

After entering the Draft in June, the 6-6 guard was not selected. He then played with the Lakers for a brief time during summer league, and signed a partially guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks before being waived by the franchise.

Dozier was the best recruiting commit under Frank Martin, coming out of Spring Valley.

Share

Related

Media again picks Gamecocks as SEC champs, Wilson ...
Wonnum Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
Game time set for Vanderbilt at Carolina
Dowdle set for surgery on broken leg

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android