Richland County Sheriff Meet and Greet at SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can get to know the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at the SC State Fair.

Tuesday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will be at the State Fair from 6 to 8 for a meet and greet,.

Lott will be joined by Richland County Deputy’s Kevin Lawrence and Chris Mastrianni. Both deputies appear on A&E’s LIVE PD.

According to the department, there will be a photo booth filled with free pens, pencils, cups, shopping tote bags…all while supplies last.

Head out to the State Fair to say hello to our Heroes in Blue 6pm-8pm Tuesday, inside the Goodman building.