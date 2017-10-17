SCE&G Offering Energy Check Ups for Your Home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can call SCE&G to schedule a free, home energy check-up, if you are a residential customer.

The company says it is offering the check-ups–valued at 250 dollars–to help improve the energy efficiency of homes and manage energy consumption.

Customers who schedule an appointment will also receive a free LED light bulb kit.

A trained team member will walk through your home, inspecting windows, doors and insulation levels.

The process lasts about an hour.

To learn more about SCE&G’s Home Energy Check-up program and schedule an appointment, visit

www.sceg.com/homecheckup or call 877-510- 7234.