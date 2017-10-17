Suspect wanted by RCSD deputies after stealing $12,000 camper from storage facility

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department need the public’s help identifying a suspect who they say was caught on camera stealing a camper.

According to investigators, on October 7, the suspected entered the Public Storage facility located in the 7900 block of Garners Ferry Road and stole the victim’s 2015 Star Craft Launch Camper valued at approximately $12,000.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

