Thousands to promote inclusion, acceptance during annual Buddy Walk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In recognition of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, thousands will gather in Columbia to walk.

The 18th annual Columbia Buddy Walk is hosted by Family Connection of S.C. The family-friendly event is happening Sunday, October 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Saluda Shoals Park East at 6071 St. Andrews Rd. in Columbia.

The free event features games, bounce houses, food and music.

Registration and team check-in begins at 1 p.m. – the actual walk starts at 2:15 p.m. The special buddy final lap will happen around 3:30 p.m., followed by special presentations.

The walk is meant to raise awareness about Down Syndrome, and promote acceptance and inclusion.

Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



More