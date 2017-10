NASHVILLE, TN — Former Gamecock Ryan Succop (Titans) set an NFL record with 51 consecutive successful kicks inside 50 yards in Tennessee’s 36-22 win over Indianapolis.

Succop made all five of his field goals Monday to extend his streak, which started in 2014.

He not only sets an NFL record by also a franchise record, beating Al Del Greco’s streak from 1995-1996.