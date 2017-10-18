2017 on Track to be 2nd Hottest

2017 is on track to be the second hottest year globally, and the third hottest year nationally. Through the end of September, 2017 is the third hottest year on record in the U.S. and the second hottest on record globally. These figures are even more impressive in the absence of an El Niño, which gives a small boost in average global temperatures. This is further evidence that the observed long-term warming of the globe is from the buildup of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.