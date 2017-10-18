27 Arrested in Sumter Undercover Drug Operation

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — 27 people are behind bars after a 6 month undercover drug operation in Sumter. Authorities tell ABC Columbia News Methamphetamine, Opiates, Marijuana, Crack Cocaine, Heroine, and 20 thousand dollars worth of counterfeit goods were seized.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis released a statement saying ” Any time we can take drugs and drug dealers off of our streets is a great day in Sumter County. Our Officers work hard, often under difficult circumstances, to make these arrests. Make no mistake about it, we will continue to fight diligently to rid Sumter County of as many drugs and drug dealers as possible.”

Authorities say they are still searching for a dozen additional people wanted in connection to the sting.

