3 dead in ‘heinous’ Maryland workplace shooting, suspect on the loose

Three people are dead after a workplace shooting in Maryland, police said today.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters this morning that the suspect was still on the loose. The shooting took place inside a business complex at Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.

“Multiple injuries reported,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted earlier today.

We can confirm we on the scene of a shooting in the Emmorton Business Park. Multiple injuries reported. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 18, 2017

Alert: Police Activity in area of Emmorton Business Park. Avoid the area. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 18, 2017

A representative from the University of Maryland Medical Center confirmed that two patients believed to be linked to the shooting have been admitted.

Both are in critical condition, according to the hospital.

Media – As of 10:45am, Shock Trauma clinicians are evaluating 2 patients from Emmorton Business Park shooting in Harford County in Edgewood — U. of MD Med. Center (@UMMC) October 18, 2017

Schools in the Edgewood, Maryland, area, are on a “modified lockdown,” according to Harford County Public Schools.

Edgewood is about a 40-minute drive south of Baltimore.

ABC News’ Dee Carden contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.