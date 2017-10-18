Sections

WOLO

Quorum Report: Hospitality Tax Use

Josh Berry

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) - This is the first story in a series partnering with online investigative journalism site Quorum Columbia. We're looking into how surplus tax dollars are being used at the Richland…

Third Suspect Arrested in Orangeburg Co. Shooting

Rob Dew

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)-- Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says a third suspect is in custody in connection with a September 26th shooting in Santee. Tyshon Johnson was arrested Tuesday at an Orangeburg business  by the U.S. Marshal Service. Deputies say Johnson, Alphonso…

New Indictments in Statehouse Corruption Probe

Rob Dew

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)-- Wednesday afternoon Solicitor David Pascoe announced new indictments against a political consultant, two suspended lawmakers, two former state representatives as part of the investigation into corruption inside the Statehouse. Solicitor Pascoe announced the following indictments: Richard Quinn…

2017 on Track to be 2nd Hottest

John Farley

2017 is on track to be the second hottest year globally, and the third hottest year nationally. Through the end of September, 2017 is the third hottest year on record in the U.S. and the second hottest on record globally.…

