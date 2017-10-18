ABC Columbia News Update
Columbia, SC (WOLO) --- Here's an ABC Columbia News Update.
Columbia, SC (WOLO)-- Wednesday, Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant unveiled a new and improved website for senior services and caregivers in a very fitting way, on Senior Day at the State Fair. For those who attended…
Running back Matt Colburn is running hard for Wake Forest during his third season playing for the Demon Deacons.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) - This is the first story in a series partnering with online investigative journalism site Quorum Columbia. We're looking into how surplus tax dollars are being used at the Richland…
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- A program that is changing the way children learn to read and write is being is being implemented in the Midlands. It's called Project Read. The curriculum is organized into…
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)-- Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says a third suspect is in custody in connection with a September 26th shooting in Santee. Tyshon Johnson was arrested Tuesday at an Orangeburg business by the U.S. Marshal Service. Deputies say Johnson, Alphonso…
More than 20 people are behind bars accused in a 6 month undercover drug operation by Sumter County Police.
Watch what's trending with ABC Columbia's Kimberlei Davis.
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)-- Wednesday afternoon Solicitor David Pascoe announced new indictments against a political consultant, two suspended lawmakers, two former state representatives as part of the investigation into corruption inside the Statehouse. Solicitor Pascoe announced the following indictments: Richard Quinn…
2017 is on track to be the second hottest year globally, and the third hottest year nationally. Through the end of September, 2017 is the third hottest year on record in the U.S. and the second hottest on record globally.…