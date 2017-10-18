Deputies: Suspect accused of robbing Broad River Road store at gunpoint

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a suspect who is accused of robbing at Broad River Road store at gunpoint.

On October 15 at Metro PCS located in the 2700 block of Broad River, the armed suspect was able to take an unknown amount of cash before fleeing the area, officials say.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

