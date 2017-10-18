Fair Visitors Share Favorite State Fair Childhood Memories

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant unveiled a new and improved website for senior services and caregivers in a very fitting way, on Senior Day at the State Fair. For those who attended the ribbon cutting for GetCareSC.com, said being at the fair reminded them of all the fun state fair visits they had when they were kids.

“I always remember coming to the state fair, and I remember the funnel cakes. That was my best memory,” Bryant said.

There are more than 1 million Seniors in the state of South Carolina, and many of them came out to enjoy the beautiful fair yet again.

“Sure, my father used to bring us out here all the time,” Elna Turner said.



“And I’ve come every year,” Betty Felder said. The fair is an event that both young, and wise can enjoy.

“I just liked them all, and the higher they went the better I liked it! And now I’m scared of heights,” Nancy Hall said.

“I guess riding the swings because I wouldn’t ride anything else,” Felder said.

We asked some fair-goers what their favorite thing at the fair was when they were kids.

“Eat! The corndogs,” Nancy Hall said.

“I used to love the corn dogs. Those homemade corn dogs because they were great,” Felder said.

“Probably still food,” Nancy Graham said.

“Pronto Pups. They’ve always been here,” John Graham said.

And their favorite memories list goes on and on.

“I liked to look at the animals! And I like to ride the horseys– the merry-go-round, and then the cotton candy… I loved the cotton candy. And then used to throw for prizes. A lot have changed you know? Since then, you know,” Inez said.

“Changes a little bit every year, they got things in here I haven’t ever heard of until this year,” Felder said.

“There’s just a lot more food vendors and a lot more rides… and a lot more educational things,” Nancy Graham said.

“It may be that I’ve changed and not the fair so much,” Nancy Hall said.

But the fair is still something all south carolinians love to do.

“I just love it. It’s great,” Turner said.

“I love to come, I’m just getting to where I can’t walk that much anymore but I love to come,” Felder said.

It was great getting to hear from some of the more experienced fair-goers but the funny thing is, the most popular answer for favorite memory involved food.