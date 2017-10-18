Gamecocks cleaning up third down issues during bye week

Mike Gillespie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — In an interview with Will Muschamp after Carolina Calls Wednesday night in the Vista, Coach Boom was very specific about what his guys needed to clean up this bye week.

“As far as both sides of the ball, third down. We have to improve and stay on the field offensively, get off the field defensively,” said Muschamp Wednesday.

The Gamecocks rank 98th in NCAA Division I football in stopping offenses on third down with just a 42% success rate.

On offense, USC’s numbers are a little better in rankings. The Gamecocks are 76th in the country in converting third downs, with a 38% success rate.

Share

Related

Johnathan Joseph named AFC Defensive Player of Wee...
Media picks Gamecocks to finish 11th in SEC, UK as...
Pharoh Cooper named NFC Special Teams Player of We...
REPORT: PJ Dozier in talks with NBA team

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android