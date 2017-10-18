Gamecocks cleaning up third down issues during bye week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — In an interview with Will Muschamp after Carolina Calls Wednesday night in the Vista, Coach Boom was very specific about what his guys needed to clean up this bye week.

“As far as both sides of the ball, third down. We have to improve and stay on the field offensively, get off the field defensively,” said Muschamp Wednesday.

The Gamecocks rank 98th in NCAA Division I football in stopping offenses on third down with just a 42% success rate.

On offense, USC’s numbers are a little better in rankings. The Gamecocks are 76th in the country in converting third downs, with a 38% success rate.