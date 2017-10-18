Matt Colburn running hard for Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Former Dutch Fork High running back Matt Colburn is running hard for Wake Forest during his third season playing for the Demon Deacons, putting up 180 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Colburn was named Mr. Football for his state in 2015. He originally committed to Louisville, but was ultimately dropped two days before signing day. Louisville was going to delay him until the 2016 season, but Colburn decided against it and went to Wake Forest.

During his breakthrough season, Colburn had 239 yards rushing, averaging 3.6 and 1 touchdown. In the 2016 season, he rushed 626 yards, averaging 4.1 wit 2 touchdowns.

After losing to Clemson, Colburn and the Deacons have now lost two in a row going into this weekend’s game against Georgia Tech.

“We’re ready to make the most of every chance we get. It’s imperative that we start off fast, and when we get in the red zone, we’ve got to get touchdowns, we can’t just settle for field goals. When we get in the red zone, we’ve got to put up points. It starts with you and the guy next to you, everybody has to be on the same page.”

Wake Forest will face Georgia Teach on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia at 7:30 p.m.