Midlands Restaurant Cancels NFL Package in Protest

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The manager of Lucky’s Burger Shack in Irmo says she is having a protest of her own by canceling the restaurant’s NFL Package. This as NFL owners and players meet to discuss the Take a Knee Movement.

The restaurant taking a stand while NFL players take a knee in protest.

Outside on the restaurants marque reads “Mondays oysters R back canceled NFL Sunday package, United we stand. ”

“I support Lucky’s, we come from the Phoenix Salon, we’re here almost every other week eating lunch,” customer Aaliyah Chavis said. “So if they choose to cancel a subscription then we go along with it.”

Customers agreeing with the protest while, some are in different.

“I feel like everybody has a right to protest and has a right to their own opinion,” customer, Craig Peters said. “I just don’t think they have the right venue.”

“If you’re going to disrespect America, in any type of way that’s your prerogative,” Chavis said.

On Tuesday 11 owners sat down with 12 players and their union reps in hopes to find a middle ground.

“It’s ongoing,” Colts player, Dariys Butler said. “Its not a resolution overnight. But obviously these are issues that are important to the players and just talked about some things going forward.”

Back at home the Lucky’s manager said she’s received both negative and positive feedback.

In a statement to ABC Columbia she said “At Lucky’s Burger shack we choose to stand for our Flag, kneel for the fallen, pray for our country and respect and welcome everyone equally.”