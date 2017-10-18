Midlands School First To Implement “Project Read”, SC Superintendent Visits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- A program that is changing the way children learn to read and write is being is being implemented in the Midlands.

It’s called Project Read. The curriculum is organized into three strands: phonics, reading comprehension and written expression.

Brennen Elementary School Teacher JP Shorter uses the Project Read format to teach.

“Honestly before taking this training I thought I was really good at teaching writing but this is just a completely different approach. The kids really learn more about the function of words in every sentence and kind of how to apply them,” Shorter said.

“Its the first time I’m able to teach writing hands on,” Elyse Epting, 4th grade teacher said. “They have manipulatives, they can change it. They can really see writing come to life,” Epting said.

On Wednesday, the state’s Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, took a tour of the first school in the Midlands to implement Project read.

“To see these young children writing sentences, and using subject verb agreement, It’s very impressive,” Spearman said. “We want programs like this so that let teachers have different tools in their box because they have a verity of children who come and no one style fits every child.”

The project is new to the school, but is already growing in popularity with teachers.

“We’re about 8 weeks into the school year and I’ve already seen huge improvements in their writing especially with details they can write with more details,” Epting said.

“It also builds self confidence in children not just achievement,” Barry Burnett, Project Read Consultant said.

The state Department of Education annually underwrites the 500 thousand dollar Project read grant using funds from the state lottery.