New Indictments in Statehouse Corruption Probe

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Wednesday afternoon Solicitor David Pascoe announced new indictments against a political consultant, two suspended lawmakers, two former state representatives as part of the investigation into corruption inside the Statehouse.

Solicitor Pascoe announced the following indictments: Richard Quinn Sr., President of Richard Quinn and associates is accused of Criminal Conspiracy and Failure to Register as a Lobbyist.

Suspended State Representative Richard Quinn Jr. was indicted on a charge of Criminal Conspiracy.

Suspended State Senator John Courson was indicted on Criminal Conspiracy and Misconduct in Office.

Former State Representative Tracy Edge was indicted on charges of Criminal Conspiracy, Misconduct in Office, and Perjury.

Former State Representative James Harrison was indicted on charges of Criminal Conspiracy and Misconduct in Office.

No bond hearings have been scheduled at this time.