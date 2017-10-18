Pharoh Cooper named NFC Special Teams Player of Week

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — After scoring the first kick return touchdown in the league this season, wide receiver Pharoh Cooper has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Cooper returned the opening kick of Sunday’s 27-17 victory over the Jaguars 103 yards for a touchdown to give Los Angeles a 7-0 lead. The South Carolina product used a spin move to evade a potential Jacksonville tackler before darting up the right sideline to pay dirt.

The play represented the franchise’s first kick return for a touchdown since 2005, when cornerback Chris Johnson accomplished the feat against the Seahawks.

On Monday, head coach Sean McVay called Cooper extremely tough and a great competitor.

“Clearly, he makes a big play on the kick return yesterday, but he’s a really good football player,” McVay said. “I think guys like him — you win with players like Pharoh Cooper, because he’s tough, good football player, great competitor. Those are the kind of guys you love to have on your roster and he’s made an impact in a variety of ways for us.”

Los Angeles scored a pair of special teams touchdowns on Sunday, which McVay called the difference in the victory.

The Rams have now won four NFC Player of the Week honors and one NFC Player of the Month honor this season. Running back Todd Gurley was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month in September and NFC Offensive Player of the Week after the victory over the Cowboys. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for forcing two turnovers against the Colts to open the season. And Greg Zuerlein was named NFC Special Teams player of the Week after hitting seven field goals agains the Cowboys earlier this month.

The Los Angeles Rams contributed to the writing of this article.