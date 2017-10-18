Sheriff: Deputy Chief arrested for DUI

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the department’s Deputy Chief has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Deputy Chief, Samuel Berkheimer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol around 10:30 p.m. on October 17 while troopers were conducting a safety checkpoint in Saluda County at the intersection of SC-391 and Saint Marks Church Road.

Sheriff Lott said Berkheimer was in civilian clothes and traveling in his personal vehicle.

Berkheimer is the Deputy Chief of Professional Standards, Training, and Civil Process.

According to Sheriff Lott, Berkheimer is suspended without pay pending an investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Internal Affairs Unit.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.