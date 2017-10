Suspect Now Wanted in Murder Investigation

Richland County, SC (WOLO) —Investigators say the man who was run over by a car on October 5 has died and Deputies are still looking for the women responsible.

Richland County Deputies say the incident took place in a parking lot of a Mi Casita Sports Grill on Decker Boulevard.

The suspect is now wanted for murder.

Deputies say the woman was driving an older model white car.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.