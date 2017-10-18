Third Suspect Arrested in Orangeburg Co. Shooting

Rob Dew

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says a third suspect is in custody in connection with a September 26th shooting in Santee.

Tyshon Johnson was arrested Tuesday at an Orangeburg business  by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Deputies say Johnson, Alphonso Fields, and Laron Thomas are all charged with murder in connection with the death of a 24 year old man during a robbery attempt at a home on Old Number Six Hwy.

According to investigators two others were hurt in the shooting.

 

