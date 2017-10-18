Wednesday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Wednesday morning!

Make a potion you can drink. Richland Library Sandhills continues Harry Potter week with another Hogwarts class this evening from 5:00-6:00p.m. Be careful though, the potion might cause you some luck, confusion, or even allow you to change appearances.

Don’t be corny and miss out on all the fun. Check out the ‘Kids Corn Maze’ at the Wingard’s Market on North Lake Drive in Lexington. This is happening Monday through Saturday for the entire month of October from 8:30a.m. until 6:00p.m. You’ll need to buy your tickets at the market, there are no sales online. Tickets cost $3.

It’s a tradition in Columbia. The 14th annual ‘Bluegrass, Bidding and Barbecue’ silent auction is set for Thursday night, starting at 7:00p.m. Guests can enjoy specialty drinks, food and live music at Robert Mills House on Blanding Street. You’ll have a chance to bid on some pretty cool items like a destination package to historic cities throughout the southeast, gift cards to boutiques and restaurants. Tickets start at $25. Click here for more information.