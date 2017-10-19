Bottle Feeding Baby Camels WEB Extra

This is a WEB Extra
Rich Wandover

Columbia, SC- (WOLO)     One of the new exhibits at this years South Carolina Sate Fair is http://camelkingdom.com/ This unique show offers information and insight into the “ships of the desert.”  ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan learned more about these domesticated and sophisticated animals with a web extra segment with Ryan Henning, co-owner of the show.

 

Also watch Angela Rogers story about the show. : http://abccolumbia.com/2017/10/12/state-fair-turns-into-camel-kingdom-big-hit-with-fair-visitors/

