Family Connection SC Prepares for 18th Annual Buddy Walk

The Buddy Walk Will Take Place on Sunday at Saluda Shoals Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The 18th annual Buddy Walk is expecting a big crowd at Saluda Shoals Park this weekend. The family friendly advocacy effort raises money so Family Connection South Carolina can continue its outreach.

“We have 87 special buddies or individuals like my little girl who have down syndrome and have signed up to participate, They will get recognized but we are expecting over 2,000 people to come because those 87 folks have recruited friends and volunteers and family members to come out and help,” said Padgett Mozingo of Family Connection South Carolina.

For decades, the organization has helped families with children who have special needs. Though the common cause behind the walk is Down Syndrome, anyone who wants to show support for any disability can participate.

“Our theme for this year’s walk is ‘Rock Stars,’ because we know every single child can be a rock star if they are loved and supported. So that’s what Sunday is about, we want people to come out and celebrate acceptance and inclusion for all children and all people,” said Mozingo.

You can register for the walk online until 3:00 p.m. Friday or register in person on Sunday at Saluda Shoals Park. To register or learn more about the event, click here.