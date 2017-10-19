Former USC Gamecock guard Sindarius Thornwell set to play in season opener

BY: TYRIA GOINES

LOS ANGELES, C.A. — Former USC basketball guard Sindarius Thornwell suffered a sprained shoulder injury that has prevented him from playing in another LA Clippers preseason game.

Thornwell previously played for the USC Gamecocks men’s basketball team from 2013-2017. He also participated in helping the team get to the Final Four in the 2017 NCAA Championships.

During his senior year at USC, he averaged career highs in nearly every statistical category, including points (21.4), rebounds (7.1) and steals (2.1) per game, along with field goal percent (44.4) and free throw percent (83.0). He was named the SEC Player of the Year by the league’s coaches, led the league in scoring in conference games at 22.1 points per game; also named All-SEC First Team and to the All-Defensive Team by the coaches.

Thornwell signed a three-year deal with the Clippers after being traded by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2017 NBA Draft.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, Thornwell sprained his right shoulder during a scrimmage match. His injury prevented him from playing in the preseason match against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 12, and the preseason match against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 13. He did not participate in the practice this past Sunday as he still experienced lingering soreness .

Thornwell sits last on the Clippers shooting guard depth chart and was expected to play reserve minutes during the regular season if healthy.

On Oct. 19, he is set to play in the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Even when healthy, Thornwell is expected to be no more than a deep bench option for the Clippers this season and will have trouble getting a significant number of minutes.