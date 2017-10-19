Halloween treat ideas that will chill your bones

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Camden-based, Kona Ice of the Midlands, brought the shaved ice truck to the ABC Columbia News studio to make some Halloween-inspired treats with Grace Joyal and Alexis Frazier.

Kona Ice, which is a national franchise, has given back $40 million to the communities it serves. Last year, local owner Dan Cantey said he gave back $70,000.

You’ll often see the Kona truck at area schools. The company had to become “smart snack approved” to make this possible, which means their flavor syrups meet all of the federal nutrition guidelines.