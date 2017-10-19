Legislative Audit Council Releases Report on Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – State auditors are criticizing the governing board of South Carolina’s military college for a lack of diversity, secret meetings and being too involved in cadet discipline.

A report on The Citadel was released Wednesday by the Legislative Audit Council.

Greenville Rep. Dwight Loftis had asked auditors last year to determine whether Citadel President John Rosa had too much authority in hiring, cadet discipline and setting salaries.

Rosa says the Charleston school welcomed the review but disagreed with some findings. Rosa notes The Citadel operates differently from other state-supported colleges and universities.

Auditors said a requirement that 11 of The Citadel’s board members be graduates limits diversity opportunities.

Auditors also said the school’s board violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act by not including certain details in its minutes.