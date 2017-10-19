Lexington Man Gets Life for August 2015 Murder

Lexington. SC (WOLO) — The Eleventh Circuit Court has sentenced a man to life for the murder of a man they say was killed in front of the son he was trying to protect.

A midlands Crimestoppers tip is what authorities say led tot he arrest of 42 year old Ricky Esaw. Officials say Esaw has been sentenced to Life in prison for the murder of 45 year old Hector vasquez, a husband and father of four.

Solicitor Rick Hubbard called Esaw a ” Serial, repeat offender who has spent his life targeting vulnerable members of the community that he believed would not report his crimes.”

According to authorities Esaw targeted Hispanics, just like they say he did back on August 9, of 2015 while in the West Columbia area. According to detectives, Esaw confronted Vasquez outside of his Rolling Meadows Mobile Home Park, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. Authorities alleged Esaw shot Vasquez in the side of his upper chest while he came to the defense of his 17 year old son, they say was also shot during the robbery.