Mayor’s Breast Cancer Breakfast Friday

COLUMBIA, SC ( WOLO)– Get ready to grab breakfast and battle breast cancer, at the same time.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is once again hosting the Annual Mayor’s Campaign Against Breast Cancer Isabel Law Breakfast.

It will take place from 6-9 a.m. on Friday, October 20, 2017 in the parking lot of City Hall, 1737 Main St.

WHO: Mayor Steve Benjamin, City Staff & Officials, Palmetto Health Foundation, Eggs Up Grill and Local Volunteers

WHAT: Mayor’s Campaign Against Breast Cancer Isabel Law Breakfast

WHERE: City Hall Parking Lot, 1737 Main St.

WHEN: Friday, October 20 from 6 – 9 a.m.

COST: Tickets are $7