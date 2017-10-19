Newberry High School Bulldogs travel to face off against Chapman, both at 8-0

BY: TYRIA GOINES

INMAN, S.C. — The Newberry Bulldogs travel to Inman, S.C. to take on the Chapman Panthers on Friday, Oct. 20. Kickoff time is 7:30 p.m.

Newberry breezed past Clinton last week with a final score of 49 – 21. 49 seems to be a good number for Newberry as the team scooped up a win with the same point total the game before. Clinton had a troubling defensive performance in the first half, giving up 28 points. That left it at a 28 – 6 disadvantage. The defense didn’t improve in the second half, allowing another 21 points.

Clinton’s record fell to 3-5 after the loss while Newberry kept its perfect season and rose to 8-0.

In their previous meeting, Chapman routed Mid-Carolina 51 – 7. On Oct. 13 in Prosperity, S.C., Chapman defeated Mid-Carolina, winning at 58 – 20.

The defeat kept Mid-Carolina winless and dragged its record down to 0-8. The victory lifted Chapman to an overall record 8-0.

Newberry will face off against the Panthers on Friday at Chapman High School, Inman, S.C. Both teams currently have an overall 8-0 record and a 3-0 region record, with SC state rankings at 23 and 20 respectively.

Both teams will battle hard to maintain their 8-0 records.