Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

Richland Co. SC, (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them track down a suspected thief with a flare for fashion.

Deputies say the suspect entered the Old Navy in the 3 hundred block of Forum Drive Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect is accused of hiding clothes before trying to walk out of the business without paying for them. Officials say the suspect then attempted to spray one of the employees in the face with pepper spray before fleeing the store.

The employee was not injured.

The Suspect was however, caught on surveillance video leaving the area in a Silver colored Nissan Altima with a paper tag.

If you recognize this suspect or the car seen leaving the area, contact Crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME-SC.

(Video Courtesy: RCSD/YouTube)