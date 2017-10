Search for Shooting Suspects

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The Richland County Deputies are looking for suspects they say fired shots at a man in North East Columbia.

Investigators say just after five yesterday afternoon the suspects pulled up to the victim who was standing in front of a home on Baccharis Drive.

Deputies say when the victim refused to get in the car the suspects fired shots. No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this incident call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME -SC.