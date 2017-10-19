Spring Valley, Dutch Fork collide for region title Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On Friday night, only one will be crowned Region 5A champ.

The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes — also the defending 5A state champions — will host Spring Valley Friday in a game that will determine the Region 5A champion and which team will hold home field advantage during the playoffs.

“It’s probably going to be a game that comes down to the wire,” said Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts “There’s no telling what will determine the outcome.”

It’s a classic battle of offense versus defense.

Spring Valley boasts one of the state’s most stout defenses, led by Gamecock target Channing Tindall.

On the other side, the Silver Foxes present an enormous challenge offensively, with wide receiver Bryce Thompson, another Gamecock target, shouldering the load of receptions and carries.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Tune in to Friday Night Fever for all the highlights.