Find out what is happening around town this Thursday morning!

Up, up and away! Come out to celebrate aviation in the Midlands. ‘AeroFest’ is a family-friend event that showcases antique warbird aircraft, home-built airplanes, current military aircraft and more. Buckle up because they’re offering rides in airplanes. The event will also feature face painting and a jump house. This is happening Saturday from 10:00a.m.-4:00p.m. at Hamilton-Owens Airport. Children under 12 are free. Adults are $5. All proceeds will be given to Camp Kemo.

Get your groove on for free tonight in the Vista. ‘Vista After Five’ will feature country music artist Lewis Brice. The concert kicks off at 5:00p.m. tonight, outside of Music Farm and Tin Roof on Senate Street.

Gather up your friends and try to escape a zombie maze. The Hall of Horrors is happening tonight from 7:30-10:30 at 1153 Walter Price street in Cayce. Tonight, the attraction occurs in complete darkness with only the light of a single glow stick. Tickets range from $10-$20.