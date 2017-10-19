WATCH: Deshaun Watson donates $1 million of furniture to hurricane victims

11 years ago, @habitat_org + Warrick Dunn worked together to give @DeshaunWatson‘s family a new home.

Today, he paid it forward. #TexansCare pic.twitter.com/eZokU9rPsZ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 19, 2017

HOUSTON, TX (WOLO) — Former Clemson and current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to impress with his arm, feet and heart.

Watson, who set rookie touchdown records through the first six games of the season, donated $1 million of his own money to help furnish 176 homes to people who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The donation was part of Habitat for Humanity, an organization close to Watson’s heart.

In 2006, Watson and his family were provided a new home through the organization and former Bucs running back Warrick Dunn.