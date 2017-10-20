“Buddy Walk” connects families with lifelong support system

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Thousands will gather at Saluda Shoals Park to raise awareness about Down Syndrome.

The 18th annual Columbia Buddy Walk is hosted by Family Connection of S.C. Good Morning Columbia’s Grace Joyal sat down with Padgett Mozingo from Family Connection, to discuss how the walk extends well beyond the event.

The festivities are happening Sunday, October 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 6071 St. Andrews Rd. in Columbia.

The free event features games, bounce houses, food and music.

Registration and team check-in begins at 1 p.m. – the actual walk starts at 2:15 p.m. The special buddy final lap will happen around 3:30 p.m., followed by special presentations.

The walk is meant to promote acceptance and inclusion.