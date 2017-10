Conway stupefies Sumter, 14-13

CONWAY, S.C. (WOLO) — Sumter had an opportunity to win on the last drive of the game Friday night against Conway. but fell short — or long — on a ball that sailed out of bounds.

With the win, Conway wraps up the 5A Region 6 title. Sumter will finish in second.

The Gamecocks go to 7-2 and face Socastee next Friday.