Famously Hot SC Pride to Debut Special Friday Night Parade And Concert Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Parade & Festival returns in its 28th year on Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, signaling the first two-day festival for the organization.

Rapper Lil’ Kim will headline the first night time Parade in Columbia, where the organization promises to “Light Up the Night.” The parade runs down Main Street from Richland to Lady, and begins at 7pm, followed by a street dance at Lady & Main featuring DJed music by RuPaul’s Drag Race performer Mimi Imfurst. The night ends with a free concert by Lil’ Kim.

“It’s our biggest Festival ever,” said Jeff March, president of SC Pride. “Our entire volunteer staff has worked really hard to bring this event to life, and we’re excited to shed light onto the cultural aspects of LGBT life, as well as give a stage to important issues.”

On Saturday, October 21, the Festival returns at noon with a full schedule of performers, speakers, and more. With the largest lineup yet, the day promises to have something for everyone, including families.

Headlining the day on the Ciroc Main Stage will be Grammy-winning artist Jody Watley, who rose to fame with hit singles such as “Real Love,” “Don’t You Want Me,” and “Looking for a New Love.”

Also on stage will be Australian singer Betty Who, who caught stardom in America with “Somebody Loves You,” and continues to storm the charts with songs such as “All of You” and “I Love You Always Forever.”

This year, RuPaul’s Drag Race stars once again hit the stage, with the organization’s largest lineup yet. Lead by Atlanta’s Phoenix , fan favorites Detox, Latrice Royale, Trinity Taylor, and Kennedy Davenport all combine together for the DragRace Hour.

