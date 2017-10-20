Find out what is happening around town this Friday morning!

Friday Morning Menu

We dare you and your troop to join the zoo for an engrossing evening adventure. Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is hosting ‘Wild About Scouts: Creepy Creatures.’ Earn credit towards badge and merit requirements while exploring the scaly, slimy, and mythical friends of the animal kingdom. It costs $22 for scouts and $10 for adults. For more information click here.

It’s chili time! Come out to watch teams battle it out for the best recipe at Columbia’s 30th annual Chili Cook-Off. Head out to Greene Street and Pavillion Avenue in Five Points Saturday from noon to 6:00p.m.. You’ll have over 30 chili’s to sample, tasty seasonal brews and local tunes. This is a free family and pet friendly event.

Leave a little something for our Special Olympic athletes. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott invites you to come out to ‘Tip-A-Cop’ to benefit Special Olympics here in South Carolina. This is happening Saturday at Red Robin on 247 Forum Drive from 11:00a.m. to 2:30p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00p.m. Deputies will wait on tables for tips as part of law enforcement’s support for South Carolina Special Olympics.