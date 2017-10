Friday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Friday morning!

We dare you and your troop to join the zoo for an engrossing evening adventure.¬†¬†Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is hosting ‘Wild About Scouts: Creepy Creatures.’ Earn credit towards badge and merit requirements while exploring the scaly, slimy, and mythical friends of the animal kingdom. It costs $22 for scouts and $10 for adults. For more information click here.

It’s chili time! Come out to watch teams battle it out for the best recipe at Columbia’s 30th annual Chili Cook-Off. Head out to Greene Street and Pavillion Avenue in Five Points Saturday from noon to 6:00p.m.. You’ll have over 30 chili’s to sample, tasty seasonal brews and local tunes. This is a free family and pet friendly event.

Leave a little something for our Special Olympic athletes. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott invites you to come out to ‘Tip-A-Cop’ to benefit Special Olympics here in South Carolina. This is happening Saturday at Red Robin on 247 Forum Drive from 11:00a.m. to 2:30p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00p.m. Deputies will wait on tables for tips as part of law enforcement’s support for South Carolina Special Olympics.