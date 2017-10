HIGHLIGHTS: Newberry’s perfect season ends with 53-34 loss to Chapman

INMAN, S.C. (WOLO) — In a battle of unbeatens Thursday night, Newberry suffered its first loss of the season, in a 53-34 loss to Chapman in the upstate.

Newberry falls to 8-1 (4-1 region play), and the Bulldogs quest for the 3-A Region 3 title is more than likely over.

The Bulldogs end their regular season with a trip to Mid-Carolina next Friday.