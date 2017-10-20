Irmo clinches playoff seed with 24-10 win at River Bluff

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Irmo has clinched a ticket to the playoffs.

Coming off a 21-point loss to Spring Valley last week, the Yellowjackets looked solid in their 24-10 win over River Bluff at “the Swamp” Friday night.

Irmo put together an opening drive that ended with a touchdown and the Jackets defense surrendered only one touchdown in the second half.

The Jackets now end their season with Dutch Fork; River Bluff finishes their season 2-8.

