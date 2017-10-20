LA actor returns to SC for advanced screening of his first feature film, Ole B.R.Y.C.E.
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – A South Carolina native is returning to his Alma Mater, South Carolina State University, to host an advanced screening of the film Ole B.R.Y.C.E .
Dr. Maurice Lee will welcome family, friends and local leaders to the Martin Luther King Auditorium on the campus of South Carolina State University on Saturday, October 21 as he stars as Martin Wyatt alongside Tom Sizemore, Massi Furlan, Gary Sturgis and Rhonda Morman, in a a film that focuses on mental illness.
The film was written, produced and directed by Eric B. Ramsey.
According to a press release, the movie is set in 1968 on the heels of the historic Tuskegee Syphilis Study. Two white doctors, Bryce and Feldman, launched a secret experiment to find a cure for mental illness in whites. Tired of using rats as test subjects, they decided to use black men instead. The premise was to see if black men, whose brains were thought to be smaller than those of whites, had the same mental illness trait of whites. In order to find out, the doctors needed to perform lobotomies on their subjects.
The story is told from the point of view of Malcolm Wyatt, whose family had firsthand knowledge of what was going on at Ole B.R.Y.C.E, as his brother Martin (played by Lee) was one of the casualties of this shocking human experiment. It’s not known if this experiment was ordered by the federal government like the Tuskegee Experiment, or if the doctors took matters into their own hands. Whatever the case, the lives of Malcolm Wyatt and scores of other black men were forever changed.