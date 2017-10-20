LA actor returns to SC for advanced screening of his first feature film, Ole B.R.Y.C.E.

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – A South Carolina native is returning to his Alma Mater, South Carolina State University, to host an advanced screening of the film Ole B.R.Y.C.E .

Dr. Maurice Lee will welcome family, friends and local leaders to the Martin Luther King Auditorium on the campus of South Carolina State University on Saturday, October 21 as he stars as Martin Wyatt alongside Tom Sizemore, Massi Furlan, Gary Sturgis and Rhonda Morman, in a a film that focuses on mental illness.

The film was written, produced and directed by Eric B. Ramsey.

Click here for the film’s trailer.